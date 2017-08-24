Three tonne headache for Chester Pride after-party cleaners

TIDYING up after a party is never fun.

So spare a thought for the council cleaners who had to clear up three tonnes of rubbish after the Chester Pride festival last weekend.

The event was reportedly the biggest ever in the city with huge crowds turning out to celebrate diversity and the LGBT+ community.

The Streetscene team were also present during the event itself to keep things ship-shape.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “PRIDE was a huge success and everyone had a fantastic time.

“When everyone went home a dedicated team of Streetscene staff worked incredibly hard tidying everything up and removing all traces of the celebrations before most people were awake the next morning.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to them for taking such ‘PRIDE’ in Chester’s streets and making the city spic and span again for visitors the following day.”