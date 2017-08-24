Helsby sports club plans backed by MP Mike Amesbury

An MP has given his backing to plans for a major sports centre development in Helsby.

Mike Amesbury, MP for Weaver Vale, met representatives from Helsby Community Sports Club to discuss proposals surrounding a new facility to replace the partly dilapidated building they currently use.

Since the 1930s, the club has been dedicated to working for the people of the village and the surrounding areas by hosting events such as bingo nights and firework displays.

During Mr Amesbury's visit, Helsby Community Sports Club chair George Randles and the club's executive committee member Alan McKie made the MP aware of the struggles of running such an old facility, highlighting their worries surrounding weather damage and age.

With more than 850 members – which includes a 50% increase in the last five years - there is an urgent need for the redevelopment of the clubhouse.

As well as a new clubhouse, the development would include a sports hall, 3G football pitch, and new junior football and rugby pitches.

The planned new build, on Callender Way, would solve one of the club’s major issues around football pitch wear, by implementing a new 3G surface.

The facility would be able to offer a wider range of activities, including a fitness suite, community cafe, meeting rooms, crèche, indoor sports hall, badminton, netball, basketball, indoor bowls, gymnastics, five-a-side football, dance, exercise classes and a parish clerk office.

The club have already raised a considerable amount of money from various grants and fundraising activities but still faces a £2m shortfall.

Mr Amesbury said: “It was a pleasure to visit the club and see the exciting plans they’ve developed.

“It’s clear that this is more than just a sports club, but something very important to the whole community.

“Everyone involved has done a fantastic job raising so much money in recent years and I’ll back them in any way I can to help carry them over the finishing line.”