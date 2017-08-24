Cheshire West and Chester students excel in tougher new English and maths GCSE exams

STUDENTS across the city and borough have been celebrating their GCSE results today.

Almost 3,300 Year 11 students from across 19 academies and secondary schools took the examinations – and early indications are that they performed strongly.

In 2017 new exams and a new grading system for English language, English literature and mathematics have been introduced.

The A*-G GCSE grades in these subjects are now replaced with a grade scale of 9 to 1 with examinations “designed to assess a more demanding curriculum”.

Under this new system, students with a grade 4 will achieve a ‘standard pass’ whilst those with a grade 5 will achieve a ‘strong pass’.

A grade 4 or above is equivalent to a grade C and above. The Government is clear that a ‘standard pass’ is a creditable achievement but does expect to see the percentage of pupils achieving a grade 5 ‘strong pass’ to increase over time.

Provisional data shows that 76 per cent of 16 year old students in those schools in the borough gained a GCSE in English at grade 4 or above, 6 percentage points ahead of the national figure.

In maths, 70 per cent of 16 year old students in those schools in the borough gained a maths GCSE at grade 4 or above, in line with the national figure of just under 71 per cent.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “These results are a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by students and the dedication, support and encouragement of teachers and parents.

“I would like to send my best wishes to the young people as they choose their next step of further education, apprenticeship or employment.”