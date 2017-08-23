Budding stars descend on Chester for Britain's Got Talent auditions

Budding stars of tomorrow queued up in Chester to earn a place on the nation's top talent show.

Entertainers of all ages and abilities descended on the Forum shopping centre on Wednesday for a regional round of Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The stop-off in Chester was part of a nationwide tour to find candidates for the 2018 series of the smash-hit ITV show.

Although none of the programme's famous names were in attendance, members of BGT's 'talent team' were on hand to judge the scores of people who lined up for an audition.

The auditions took place in a small room – a far cry from the televised stages of the competition held in front of a live audience and millions watching on TV.

Those hoping to impress included singers, dancers and performer Irene Pearce from Chester who brought her very own ‘backing group’ with her – a toy parrot named George.