Tyre-slashing thug attacks two men in Blacon

A THUG attacked a man on the street in Blacon before chasing another resident to his car, jumping on the roof and smashing the windscreen.

Both victims were left seriously shaken following the unprovoked attacks at around 9.05am on Saturday, August 19.

Chester Local Policing Unit has boosted patrols in the area and is urging anyone with information on the incidents or the identity of the culprit to contact officers immediately.

The crime spree is said to have begun when a man reportedly slashed the tyres of a vehicle on Durham Road.

The owner of the vehicle, a 38-year-old-man, challenged the offender after which the pair became involved in an altercation and the victim sustained a cut to his face.

The offender then ran off across Blacon Avenue towards Lauren Court and Wordsworth Crescent.

The victim went to the Countess of Chester Hospital to have his injuries checked over, and hospital staff notified police of the incident.

Around 35 minutes after the incident, the offender is believed to have assaulted another man at the junction of Shelley Road.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, attempted to flee the scene towards his vehicle which was parked at Lauren Court.

But before he could get into his vehicle, the offender climbed on top of the vehicle and jumped on the windscreen – causing it to break. The offender then fled the scene.

The wanted man is described as around 5ft 8-9ins tall, of slim build and in his late teens/early twenties. He is also described as wearing dark Nike tracksuit bottoms with a grey hooded top and blue Adidas trainers. He was carrying a dark Karrimor raincoat and is believed to have had a Liverpool accent.

PC Peta Ticer said: “These were unprovoked attacks on two members of public who were just simply going about their normal daily lives. Fortunately, neither victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the assaults, but have understandably been left shaken.

“These incidents will no doubt cause some concern among the local community, but rest assured that we are doing all we can to trace the man responsible for these incidents. We have also increased patrols in the local area to provide reassurance.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I am urging anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or recognises the description of the offender and knows his whereabouts, to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 290 of 19 August. Alternatively information can be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”