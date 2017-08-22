Masked men rob motorcyclist at knifepoint in Ellesmere Port

TWO thieves wearing ski masks robbed a biker at knifepoint in Ellesmere Port.

The victim – a man aged 24 – was riding along Hawthorne Road, Little Sutton, at around 10.30pm on Thursday, August 17, when two men crossed his path and stopped right in front of him.

One of them then pushed him on his shoulder causing him to fall off his bike. The other man held a blade and demanded he hand over his belongings.

The victim handed the items over and the men ran off.

Police are now urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them immediately.

One man is described as being skinny and around 5ft 11ins to 6ft with bushy eyebrows. He was in all plain black clothing and had a ski mask covering his face.

The second man is described as around 6ft tall and also of a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded coat, black trousers and shoes as well as a ski mask that was brown and green.

Anyone who recognises the description of the men or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1042 of 17 August.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.