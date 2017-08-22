Lache community rallies for brave Erinn Taylor

A community has rallied round to support a toddler with leukaemia.

There was a great turnout at Lache Community Centre for a fun day in aid of Erinn Taylor.

The two-year-old from Lache is fighting the disease “like a superhero”, friends say.

At Saturday’s fundraising event CKS DJ Hire sponsored the day and donated a free disco, while there was also face painting, cup cakes from Missy Jones, Morris dancers, Steve’s whippy ice cream, and a raffle.

Family friend Tammy Wallace, who organised the event, had her hair shaved off, with Erinn herself making the first cut.

A total of £3,081 was raised on the day – and that figure will rise once funds raised by The Boot pub and Mecca bingo halls in Chester and Ellesmere Port are added.

Tammy said: “I am very grateful to everyone involved. Erinn’s family would like to thank each and every one who has donated and attended the event. I’m very proud to be a Lache girl. What a community we have. They should all be very proud of themselves.”

Tammy thanked everyone who helped make the fun day such a success, including Reece Lloyd, Maria Kelly, John Callaghan, Kelsey Miles, Jane Beech, Ann Marie Jones and the Lache McColl’s store.

Erinn was diagnosed last December with a type of acute myeloid leukaemia normally found in older people. Just after Christmas, the youngster began chemotherapy treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and by April she had fought the leukaemia off.

Erinn then underwent a bone marrow transplant and hope was raised when her condition went into remission. But not long after, her consultant confirmed the worst fears of her parents, Jodie and Chris – the leukaemia had returned.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Erinn and her family, helping them with her treatment.

Tammy said: “The reason I did this event was for this beautiful little queen who I love with all my heart.”