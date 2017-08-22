Chester to host Britain's Got Talent auditions

You can audition for the nation's favourite talent show in Chester tomorrow (Wednesday, August 23).

Open auditions for Britain's Got Talent will be held in the Forum shopping centre between 12pm and 4pm.

Anyone is welcome to go along and try their hand at securing an appearance on the ITV programme, which returns to TV screens next year.

The visit to Chester is part of a nationwide tour by the BGT 'talent team' who are scouring the country in search of the next big superstar.

All you need to do is turn up at the Forum any time between 12pm and 4pm, and show off your skills.

The auditions are not being filmed and a BGT spokesperson confirmed that none of the show's celebrity judges will be in attendance.

The 2017 panel was made up of David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, whose production company SyCo is behind the programme.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at tomorrow’s auditions.