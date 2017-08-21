Three people arrested on suspicion of burglaries in Tarporley

TWO women and a man were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Tarporley after a car failed to stop for police.

At 3.45am on Saturday, police attempted to stop a vehicle in Runcorn. The patrol lost sight of the vehicle but, with the help of air support and the dog unit, the suspects were located near the Hatton Arms in Warrington.

A car was found nearby with items believed to have been stolen.

Two women aged 20 and 38 and a man aged 40, all from the Speke area of Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

The incident relates to a series of burglaries on Saturday in Tarporley.