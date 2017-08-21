Police hunt hooded robber who attacked cyclist on Chester street

A MAN was pushed off his bike by a hooded robber as he cycled home.

The unprovoked attack happened on Blacon Hall Road, Chester, between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Thursday, August 17.

Police are urging any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about the identity of the culprit to contact them.

A spokesman said the 22-year-old victim had been cycling along the street when he was approached by a man.

“The offender assaulted the victim and grabbed hold of his bike causing him to fall off,” he said.

“The offender was last seen cycling along Blacon Hall Road in the direction of Blacon Avenue.

“The man is described as being around 5ft 10 in height and was wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up.”

Detective Constable Gary Morris said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was just cycling home.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information about the incident or can identify the offender to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1094 of 17 August. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.