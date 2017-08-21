'Horrible person' left man with fractured jaw in row over debt

A SELF-CONFESSED “horrible person” left a man with a fractured jaw when he punched him in the face during a row over a debt.

Floyd Holdstock, 24, was said to have something in his hand when he attacked his male victim in a Chester street, although it was never discovered what the object was.

The case was originally listed for trial but the complainant indicated he would not give evidence in court.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and was sentenced on Friday, August 18 to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Visibly relieved at being spared jail, he was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity.

The court heard that Holdstock was living in Lache, Chester, when he confronted his victim over an unpaid debt and a “vociferous” argument ensued.

This ended in the complainant agreeing to pawn his PlayStation console to repay £90, as well as hand over his mobile phone as insurance. However, later the pair began rowing again and Holdstock pushed the man over before punching him “with something in his hand”.

The victim attended hospital two days later and needed to have two plates fitted to his jaw to help fix two fractures.

Holdstock initially argued that it was a pre-emptive punch in self-defence as he believed the complainant was going to attack him. But he later admitted the assault.

Myles Wilson, defending, said the defendant had turned his life around since the incident, which happened on July 15, 2015.

“Two years ago he would describe himself as a horrible person,” Mr Wilson said.

“But he has now taken positive steps to sort his life out.”

Holdstock had moved out of the city to Runcorn and had been taken under the wing of his uncle.

He had also taken up boxing “as a way of taking a more mature approach to life”, Mr Wilson said.

Sentencing, Judge Patrick Thompson told the defendant: “You are a man now. It’s time you stopped involving yourself in idiotic and violent things such as this.

“Your uncle has helped put you on the right track.

“Without him you would be going to prison today for a long period of time. I’m going to give you a chance.”