Ellesmere Port's Thomas Telford pub closes doors

The final pint has been pulled at a pub in the heart of Ellesmere Port town centre.

The Thomas Telford, located on Whitby Road in the former Kwik Save supermarket building, had been serving punters since 2003.

But it is one of 45 pubs being closed nationally by operator Wetherspoon due to ‘commercial reasons’, and its final day of trading was last Monday (August 14).

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon apologises to customers at The Thomas Telford for the pub’s closure.

“However, we continually look at our estate of pubs and have to make commercial decisions.

“We decided that we would continue with one pub in Ellesmere Port, The Wheatsheaf, rather than two in the town.”

All staff are being relocated to other Wetherspoon pubs in the area, including The Wheatsheaf as well as the operator’s pubs in Chester. It means there will be no job losses as a result of the closure, Mr Gershon added.

The pub was named after the great civil engineer who worked on developing and improving the canals, docks and warehouses at Ellesmere Port during the Industrial Revolution.