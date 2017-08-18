Scammers target Chester city centre ATMs

Police have issued an appeal for information after fraudsters targeted cash machines in Chester city centre.

Over the past fortnight, officers have received three separate reports of suspicious devices found attached to ATMs on St Werburgh Street.

The devices have since been removed and an investigation has been launched by Chester Local Policing Unit.

Inspector Barry Brown of Cheshire Police said: “Cash machines are now used by millions of people on a daily basis, but it’s extremely important that we don’t become complacent and remain cautious at all times.

“Enquiries in relation to the incidents at St Werburgh Street are currently ongoing and I urge anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to contact their bank.”

Inspector Brown said there are a number of simple steps people can take to help ensure they do not fall victim to a fraudster.

These include:

If your card is retained by an ATM machine for any reason, report it to your card company immediately, ideally using your mobile phone while you are still in front of the machine. Fraudsters sometimes fit devices to cash machines that trap your card, which they then retrieve as soon as you have left the area.

If there is anything unusual about the cash machine or there are signs of tampering, do not use it and report it to the bank as soon as possible.

Cover your PIN. Stand close to the machine and always use your free hand and body to shield the keypad as you enter your PIN to prevent any prying eyes or hidden cameras seeing your PIN.

Do not get distracted. Be particularly cautious if ‘well-meaning’ strangers try to distract you or offer to help you. Discreetly put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine.

Anyone with any information in relation to devices found in Chester should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 824 of 15/8/2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.