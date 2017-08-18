Scammers target Chester city centre ATMs

Police have issued an appeal for information after fraudsters targeted cash machines in Chester city centre.
Over the past fortnight, officers have received three separate reports of suspicious devices found attached to ATMs on St Werburgh Street.
The devices have since been removed and an investigation has been launched by Chester Local Policing Unit.
Inspector Barry Brown of Cheshire Police said: “Cash machines are now used by millions of people on a daily basis, but it’s extremely important that we don’t become complacent and remain cautious at all times.
“Enquiries in relation to the incidents at St Werburgh Street are currently ongoing and I urge anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to contact their bank.”
Inspector Brown said there are a number of simple steps people can take to help ensure they do not fall victim to a fraudster.
These include:
Anyone with any information in relation to devices found in Chester should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 824 of 15/8/2017.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
