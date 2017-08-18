Chester sends condolences to Barcelona and Cambrils

The people of Chester have been paying their respects to those affected by the terror attacks in Spain.

A van was driven into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 14 people. Soon after, five suspected terrorists were shot dead by police in Cambrils in a second vehicle attack.

Books of condolences were opened in Chester Town Hall today and quickly filled up with messages of support, while candles were lit in memory of the victims who lost their lives or were injured. Flags were also lowered to half-mast.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Razia Daniels, wrote to the Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and the Mayor of Cambrils, Cami Mendoza, to express condolences on behalf of the city of Chester.

Cllr Daniels said: “Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by the barbaric attacks that unfolded on the streets of Las Ramblas, Barcelona, and in the town of Cambrils.

“These latest attacks have a painfully familiar nature of other recent attacks which have occurred in other European cities.

“It must have been terrifying for the tourists, families, shoppers and residents who unfortunately found themselves caught up in the random attack that unfolded, and for the parents who couldn’t locate their children immediately in the aftermath.

“Our thoughts go out to your city at this sad and grim time.

“We, as a city, extend our solidarity and friendship to our friends and colleagues in Spain.

“We must stand together to address the threat of terrorism and resist efforts to divide us.

“I pray for a world where there is peace, without hatred and where respect and tolerance is the norm.”

Cllr Daniels also praised the emergency services and volunteers who helped the injured and dying and the local businesses that provided shelter and support.

“I have been touched by all the accounts of kindness and bravery,” she said.