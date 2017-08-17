Under-fire gay Chester nightspot Bar 6T9 keeps its licence

A GAY nightclub in Chester has been allowed to keep its licence – despite police voicing concerns about “serious crime and disorder” at the venue.

The news means Bar 6T9, at Boughton near to Chester city centre, will be open for Chester Pride this weekend.

The annual festival seeks to celebrate diversity and the LGBT community.

Bar 6T9’s premises licence was suspended on July 7 after a customer was left badly injured in an attack.

Cheshire Police chiefs requested a licence review after it emerged the incident was not reported to any of the emergency services at the time, with concerns raised about “serious crime and disorder”.

Chiefs at Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) ordered the club to close until its Licensing Act Sub Committee considered the case.

The meeting was held on August 3 and it has now emerged the venue has been allowed to retain its licence, subject to just two extra conditions – far fewer than those suggested by police.

The new conditions are that the designated premises supervisor (DPS) must be on site at all times during licensable activities, plus a minimum of two door supervisors need to be on site at all times during licensable activities.

The opening hours remain unchanged, meaning the club – also known as New York Bar – can open until 2am between Sunday and Wednesday and until 4am on Thursday to Saturday.

The extra conditions were revealed to us yesterday by Boughton ward councillor Martyn Delaney, who has vowed to keep checking up on the venue.

The Standard had made numerous requests to view the new terms of the licence over the past fortnight, but so far the council has been unable to release them officially.

Chief Insp Mike Evans, of Cheshire Police, had listed a number a suggested amendments to the conditions of the premises licence, which appear not to have been adopted.

They included ensuring all door staff are registered, accredited, and wear high visibility clothing; keeping an incident book on site that can be scrutinised by police and council; and ensuring a member of staff is operating CCTV equipment at all times the venue is open.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said that the force would not comment on whether the two extra conditions were sufficient, as the licensing review had been led by CWaC.

Cllr Delaney said he had spoken with a number of the club’s neighbours who said anti-social behaviour and noise from Bar 6T9 had been causing them a serious headache.

“One resident said they may have to move away as they can’t sleep at night,” he said. “I’ll be keeping an eye on the premises.”

The club’s management has reassured its regulars that it will be open for the Chester Pride festival this weekend.

They wrote details on Facebook about the venue’s plans to celebrate Pride, with a warm-up party being held tomorrow night and an after-party, known as The Mardi Gras Carnival, on Saturday night.

The venue’s management wrote that they anticipated a big turnout for the after-party.

They added: “We hope you all have a fantastic Pride and we cannot wait to celebrate it with you all!”

On its Facebook page the bar is described as “Chester’s only full-time gay nightclub”, adding it has supported the gay scene in Chester for more than 10 years.