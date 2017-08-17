Chester schools make the grade with outstanding A-level results

THE big day arrived for Chester's A-level students with schools across the city reporting outstanding results.

Many nervous students returned to school this morning to find out if they had achieved the results that they had hoped for. Some are planning to study at university, with several students in Chester being offered places at Oxford or Cambridge.

The headteacher of Abbey Gate College, Tracy Pollard, praised both students and staff for a “fantastic” set of results, while the head of sixth form at Bishops' High, Jonathan Deakin, said the grades were reward for "two years of commitment and hard work".

Christleton High student Freya McConnell achieved no fewer than five A* grades – in maths, further maths, physics, chemistry and biology. It was the standout individual performance from the Village Road school, which saw more than 65% of its 133 A-level students achieve one or more A*-B grades.

At The King's School, three students received three A* grades – James Hughes, Wilf Le Brocq and Matt Williams – whiel at The Queen's School, the pass rate was once again a perfect 100%.

Queen's Park High assistant headteacher and director of sixth form, Clare Scanlon was "extremely impressed" by the hard work and commitment of the school's students, while at Upton High this year's crop of A-level results were labelled “stunning”.

See tomorrow's Chester Leader for a full-length report and picture special from A-level results day.