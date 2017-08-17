Cheshire Police issue drugs warning to Creamfields festival-goers

POLICE are advising festival goers ‘it’s not worth the risk’ ahead of the Creamfields music festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Cheshire Constabulary is releasing a series of scenarios based on true events in the run-up to this year’s festival, in a bid to make revellers realise that bringing illegal drugs to the site is not worth it.

Inspector Mark Gammage said: “Jane was a nurse and had a promising career ahead of her. Last year she attended Creamfields, she was carrying 40 MDMA pills and is now serving two and a half years behind bars – her nursing career is over.

“This is one of a number of scenarios that we are highlighting this year to make people who think it’s ok to smuggle in drugs, or that they can make a quick buck at Creamfields, understand that there will be consequences to their actions – it’s not worth the risk.

“We are doing all we can to prevent drugs from entering the site both in the run-up to the event and during the event – and our efforts will continue.”

As ever, there will be a police presence at the Daresbury site over the bank-holiday weekend as officers aim to keep everyone safe and uphold the law.

Searches are a condition of entry and those attending will be subject to stringent security checks as they enter the site – this could include body searches and sniffer dogs. Anyone refusing to be searched will be denied entry.

Inspector Gammage added: “I know that some people see drug taking as a recreational activity or even harmless fun, but it is illegal. We want festival goers to have a great time at Creamfields, but the consequences of taking drugs can be devastating, not just for those taking the drugs, but also for their family and friends.

“Drug use will not be tolerated and we will take positive action where we need to. Those who have been to Creamfields before will know that searches are a condition of entry and drugs dogs will be used at the entrances to the site.

“If you bring any drugs or weapons, we will find them one way or another. There will be surrender bins provided at the entrances for festival goers, and I would urge those who decide to take these items with them to place them in these bins. Anyone who doesn’t, and who we then find with drugs or weapons in their possession, will be dealt with robustly.”

Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, David Keane said: “I strongly advise festival goers to take these scenarios on board and be aware of the consequences their actions can have if they take drugs to Creamfields.

“One of the key policing priorities in my police and crime plan is to ‘prevent crime and anti-social behavior’. Cheshire residents tell me that illegal drugs are a key local issue for them and therefore tackling the issue of drug misuse and supply is of the upmost importance to me.

“I would like to reassure all members of our local communities that Cheshire officers will be doing all they can to prevent drugs from entering the Creamfields site, and I would like to thank all those involved for all their hard work in tackling this issue.”