Revised plans submitted for Chester student flats scheme

Plans have been lodged for a controversial 321-bed student accommodation scheme on one of the main gateways into Chester.

Developers want to turn the Stagecoach bus depot between Liverpool Road and Victoria Road into student flats – but residents and city MP Chris Matheson have already voiced their opposition.

The plans have been scaled down from 351 units to 321 following a public consultation which was held in June.

The application document states it is for: “Planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment of the site for 321 units of purpose-built, managed student accommodation, together with ancillary and communal facilities, landscaping and car parking.”

Liverpool Road Chester Limited, a subsidiary of Watkin Jones, are behind the plan, which Mr Matheson says is “not on” as the city already has enough student flats and homes.

“This isn’t about students,” said the City of Chester MP. “This is about speculative developers trying to make a fast buck on any spare bit of land in Chester. It’s not on and I’m opposed to it.”

Residents queued up to air their concerns to representatives from Watkin Jones and Tom Groom Architects at June’s consultation.

Their objections were not over the style of the design but the fact they felt there were already enough students living in that area of the city, which is close to the University of Chester’s Parkgate Road campus.

Publicity material from the Watkin Jones Group says the flats will feature a mixture of studio and ‘cluster’ rooms.

They say the design is a “respectful response” to the listed George and Dragon pub opposite.

The development would be managed around the clock by Fresh Student Living, meaning there would always be at least one member of staff on site.

Rumours of Stagecoach moving out of their depot had been circulating for some time before news of the student flat scheme was officially earlier this summer.

The bus company has lodged planning applications with Flintshire County Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council for a replacement depot on land at one end of Chester FC’s car park off Sovereign Way, which straddles the England-Wales border.