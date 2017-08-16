Is Caldy Nature Park brook contaminated by sewage?

CONCERNED residents near a Chester nature park are adamant that a brook is being polluted by raw sewage.

They claim to have followed the water upstream and found quantities of toilet paper and an “all pervasive smell” at Caldy Nature Park in Boughton Heath.

We reported last week that the Environment Agency had investigated but found nothing seriously amiss – despite the presence of several dead sticklebacks and endangered eels.

Ian Smith, who has been working with the Friends of Caldy Nature Park volunteer group, said the authorities’ probe into reports of dead fish was “lacklustre at best”.

“There is no doubt now that this was and is, a serious pollution event,” he said. “In Caldy Nature Park today [Tuesday] a line of vividly blue stained and white toilet paper showed the extent of the high water mark in a small tributary to Caldy Brook.

“The water downstream is now relatively clear but the source of the recent pollution event becomes obvious if the pollution and blue and white toilet paper markers are followed upstream and over Caldy Valley Road from within the main section of the park.

“On August 14 the smell was still, or is again, all pervading in the tributary that runs parallel to Tushingham Close and which joins Caldy Brook.

“There is some dense undergrowth masking the worst of it, and keeping most children away, but the pollution is still there and even the present heavy rain appears unlikely to flush all of the evidence away.

“When quizzed, many members of the public have reported the sewage smell close to the brook.”

He pointed out the presence of faeces in the water brought a potential E. coli hazard to people and pets who visit the area.

The brook also joins the River Dee where people often bathe, sail and canoe.

He added: “The sheer quantity of toilet paper in the tributary and the all pervasive smell of a chemical toilet or cesspit/pool surely indicate either a deliberate discharge, or possibly, an overflow from a poorly maintained or irregularly emptied cesspit.”

Mr Smith questioned why the authorities had not investigated further upstream.

“The investigation by the Environment Agency has so far appeared lacklustre at best, or alternatively the details of their investigation strategy and ongoing work have been inadequately conveyed to the public,” he said.

The Environment Agency said yesterday it was continuing to investigate the reports of pollution at the brook.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm our enquiries into the pollution entering Caldy Brook are ongoing. Our officers will be taking further samples this week and we will continue to work closely with partners including Welsh Water and the local authority to determine the cause of the pollution.

“The Environment Agency takes such reports very seriously and is committed to making the environment a better place for people and wildlife. Please report any pollution incidents to our 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Following the initial report on August 1 the organisation said it had found the water to be running clear.

However, it did say that a “substantial amount” of litter had been found in the brook, believed to have been caused by recent heavy rain.