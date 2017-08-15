Online appeal for disabled Hoole boy hits £10,000 mark

A fund-raising drive which will help transform the life of a “beautiful and amazing” disabled boy is already halfway to hitting its £20,000 target.

The family of Chester youngster Joseph Randles-Blyth have been “overwhelmed” by the response to their ‘Take Bear Everywhere’ appeal which was set up only a few weeks ago.

Joseph, nine, has complex medical needs and disabilities which make it difficult for his parents, Jayne and Dave, to take him out and about as much as they would like.

They are aiming to raise £20,000 so they can buy a customised motorhome which will have everything Joseph requires for trips away from the family home in Hoole.

In the space of just a few weeks, their JustGiving appeal fund has hit the £10,000 mark.

Mum Jayne was keen to thank everyone who has donated for their “lovely messages” and support.

She added: “We are overwhelmed by the response and are so excited to be at the halfway point of £10,025 in 24 days. It’s truly amazing.”

Jayne and Dave describe Joseph as “beautiful, strong and amazing”.

They nickname him ‘Bear’, which is why they have christened their appeal Take Bear Everywhere.

Joseph has a form of cerebral palsy which affects his whole body, as well as cystic fibrosis, a 75 per cent lateralised dislocated hip and epilepsy.

His disabilities are complex and life-limiting, and for trips away from home he needs a hoist, changing table and lots of other supplies.

Standard disabled toilets do not have the equipment Joseph needs, which is why his family plan to buy a pre-owned motorhome or camper-style van which can be transformed to meet his requirements.

Jayne and Dave say their son enjoys being “out and about” and loves nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

You can help the family complete their fund-raising challenge by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/takebeareverywhere.

A Facebook page called ‘Take Bear Everywhere’ has also been set up to help raise awareness of the appeal.