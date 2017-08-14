Water company defends Chester pumping station plans

A WATER company has sought to set the record straight after residents accused it of starting work on a new pumping station in Chester without planning permission.

Homeowners in Westminster Park were furious when they spotted trees marked for felling and work being undertaken to install underground pipes near Fir Tree Avenue.

They branded Dee Valley Water’s actions as “high-handed” and “arrogant”, saying they were only given five days’ notice before the work began on Monday, August 7.

But a spokesman for the company told the Leader planning permission was not required for the preparatory works. This was also confirmed by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

She stressed that major works, including tree felling, would not begin unless the application was approved by a council planning committee, hopefully in September.

And she said company representatives had held several meetings with residents to discuss the plans – and they had even helped shape the final look of the design.

If planning permission is refused, Dee Valley Water would accept that it had wasted time and money on the preparatory works.

The spokesman said: “We’d like to reassure the local residents in Westminster Park that we absolutely will not be starting any work on a new pumping station or removing any trees or hedges without permission. We have submitted a planning application and will await the outcome of that.

“The application is to build a new pumping station on Fir Tree Avenue to make sure we can provide a reliable water supply for the local area. This is something that is needed now and is not simply to serve any new developments that may occur.

“What we have done however is started to do some prep work to create pipework connections during the school summer holidays so that if we do get planning permission, we’re ready to go.

“Doing this work would create a lot of disruption if we did it later. If we don’t get permission, then this work would be wasted, but that’s a risk we’re willing to take.”

The new station is earmarked for a grassed area with mature trees situated between Fir Tree Avenue and the Wrexham Road.

Residents Stephen and Carolyn Barnwell said they were “incensed” by the attitude of Dee Valley Water.

Mr Barnwell said: “This last-minute notification is typical of the high-handed way in which this project has been conducted.

“Back in April, without any consultation, and without any intention of applying for planning permission, Dee Valley posted a notice on a nearby fence informing us of their intention to build a pumping station the size of a double garage opposite our house. Further to our objections, they have submitted plans to Cheshire West and Chester Council.

“However now, with breathless arrogance, they have decided that they do not need to wait for planning approval and will proceed anyway.”

Brian Westcott of the Westminster Park Residents’ Association said the pumping station should not be located on Fir Tree Avenue and should be part of the new 1,400-home development on Wrexham Road.

“Dee Valley Water will need to produce a wider strategy for water supply to the area taking account of the Wrexham Road development and this pumping station should be incorporated into those plans,” he said.

“We are very concerned about the effects of this pumping station so close to local houses, and the damage that is going to be caused to the trees screening the houses from the Wrexham Road.

“This area is part of the buffer zone between the Westminster Park estate and the Wrexham Road and we are sure that there are alternative sites in the new development that could accommodate this pumping station and be less damaging to the environment.”

Dee Valley Water said it would keep residents informed throughout the works.