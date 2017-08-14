Men injured after pneumatic drill struck power cable in Bromborough

TWO men were injured when a pneumatic drill struck an underground power cable in Bromborough.

Police attended the scene at Dock Road South at around 1.40pm on Thursday, August 8.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were treated for burns.

The Government's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now leading an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesman said at the time: “Merseyside Police can confirm that emergency services have been in attendance at Dock Road South in Bromborough after a serious incident this afternoon, Thursday 8 August.

“At around 1.40pm, a report was received of two men with injuries after it is believed that a pneumatic drill struck a live wire on Dock Road South, Bromborough Pool.

“Police, ambulance and fire service attended a two men were taken to hospital with burn injuries which are being assessed.”

A road closure was put in place at the junction of Old Courthouse Road/Dock Road South/Thermal Road while enquiries were carried out.

The spokesman added: “The investigation into the circumstances of this incident will be led by the Health and Safety Executive, supported by the emergency services.”