HGV overturns on Deeside Industrial Estate as police warn of delays

A heavy goods vehicle has overturned at Deeside Industrial Park.
North Wales Police are advising motorists to avoid zone 1 near Sealand while the HGV is being recovered.
Officers are on scene and delays are expected.
RTC #Sealand - overturned HGV A548 Zone 1 @ roundabout - delays expected whilst vehicle is recovered- officers in attendance— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 11, 2017
Regarding RTC #Sealand Zone 1, west bound A548 CLOSED - Diversion-get off A55 junction 33 to avoid low bridge at Shotton— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 11, 2017
