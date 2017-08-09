Elderly dog with serious tumour found abandoned near Chester is put down

A badly neglected dog had to be put down after being found wandering the streets with a large, untreated tumour.

An appeal has been launched to find out more about the poorly pooch, who was also blind and emaciated.

He was found confused and walking in a circle in Greenfield Gardens, Elton. He was taken to a vet where he was examined but he was so ill, he had to be put to sleep.

The RSPCA believe the terrier-type dog was owned until recently and want to hear from anyone who might know who he belonged to, and how he came to be in such a terrible state.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cragg said: “This poor dog, who was around 16 years old, was totally blind and emaciated and had a huge tumour on his stomach and testicle. He would have been so uncomfortable and in pain.

“We do believe he has been owned until recently, as he had short claws which looked as though they had been recently clipped.

“It is so sad that this dog ended up in this way. He was in such an awful state.”

The dog was found on Sunday, July 30.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018, leaving a message for Inspector Cragg.