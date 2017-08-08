Chester radiographer takes on Ironman challenge in memory of close friend

A CHESTER radiographer completed a gruelling ironman challenge in memory of a close friend who died.

Claire Brown, senior MRI radiographer at The Grosvenor Hospital, finished the Staffordshire 70.3 Ironman in just six hours and 16 minutes, raising £1,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

She undertook the challenge in memory of pal Simon Dowle, who passed away in October 2015 from grade 4 Glioblastoma, the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 in the UK.

Her father also recently suffered from a bleed on his brain, spurring her on even more to complete a series of endurance challenges.

The Ironman event was just the latest in a number of energy-sapping feats taken on by Claire.

She took on Oulton Park’s Standard Duathlon in March, completed a 70-mile bike ride around North Wales and Liverpool’s Half Marathon in April, and then went on to complete Southport’s Sprint Marathon in May.

She has also just found out she qualified to represent Great Britain in her age group at the ITU World triathlon championships in Rotterdam in September.

Claire said: “I’m extremely proud of completing the Ironman Challenge which incorporated a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike and a 13.1 mile run.

“I achieved my goal of a 6 hour completion time and I was strongly motivated by my thoughts of Simon and his family.

“To complete the immense challenge that I had set myself was hugely important but to be able to do it in the memory of such a close friend spurred me on and pushed me that extra mile.

She added: “Completing this challenge was such an amazing experience that I will never forget, including the 32 degree heat on the day!

“The total of my fundraising has reached £1,500, which is incredible, and I’m so proud. I never thought or imagined I would reach this amount.

“Throughout the year, my main goal has been to raise awareness and money for The Brain Tumour Charity who fight to defeat brain tumours whilst making a difference every day to the lives of people and their families.”

Ailsa Rainey, marketing and business development lead at Nuffield Health Chester, which runs The Grosvenor Hospital, said: “Claire really is an inspiration to us all.

“The Brain Tumour Charity is a remarkable organisation which offers support and information to families, and raises awareness and funds research into brain tumours. Claire has raised a fantastic amount that will go towards it continuing its vital work.”

To follow Claire’s journey visit www.facebook.com/NuffieldHealth ChesterTheGrosvenorHospital/ or visit her Just Giving page on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ claire-brownIM