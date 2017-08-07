Man needed stitches after vicious attack in Vicars Cross

A MAN needed stitches to a leg wound after he was attacked in Vicars Cross, Chester.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the assault at around 3.30am on Saturday, July 29.

The 27-year-old victim was walking along Lancaster Drive when he was approached by two men.

The pair then launched an unprovoked attack on him before leaving the scene in a black car heading down Clarence Avenue towards Queens Road.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his leg which required stitches and has since been discharged.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 117 of 29 July. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”