Surprise attack left cyclist unconscious in Chester canal

A CYCLIST was knocked unconscious and fell in a canal as he rode under a railway bridge in Chester.

Luckily the 40-year-old man was spotted by a passer-by who hauled him out of the water at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the unprovoked attack which they say could have turned out very differently if it wasn't for the Good Samaritan.

The incident happened under a railway bridge between the rear of the Dale Army Camp and the Backford Dip.

The victim was said to be struck in the face with a “yellow object”. Rendered unconscious, he then fell off his bike and into the canal.

Detective Constable Gary Morris, of Chester CID, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply out cycling. Had it not been for the woman passing by we could have been dealing with a completely different incident!”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 633 of 26 July or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.