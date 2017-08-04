Former nurse made hoax 999 call about 'knife fight' at ex-partner's Chester home

A FORMER nurse called 999 to report a knife fight going on in her ex-partner's house.

But when officers turned up at the address in Upton, Chester, they found the man had been safely tucked up in bed with his new girlfriend.

Toni McMorine, 41, also had an ambulance sent to the house when her ex-boyfriend was at work so police had no choice other than to break the door down to reach the imaginary casualty.

She admitted charges of harassment and making hoax calls during a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday.

She also pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order made in March this year which banned her from contacting her former partner, who has custody of their daughter.

McMorine, of Brook Street, Chester, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and must carry out a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The restraining order against her was extended by five years and she must also pay £200 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Simon Pover told the court the couple had split up six years ago following an eight-year relationship.

Issues arose that culminated in a restraining order being sought – but the defendant failed to abide by the terms and went on to make “spurious and unfounded allegations to the police about incidents occurring”.

On April 30 this year, she called the police to report that her ex-partner had been attacked by his father in his home.

“This was confirmed to be nonsense,” Mr Pover said.

Then on May 10 she attended the address and had a brief exchange with her former partner's father before she was arrested.

On July 4, she dialled 999 to request an ambulance attend the house, only for police to force entry “fearing someone was inside” when no one answered the door.

Later that night, at around 11.30pm, police were called to the man's address after McMorine reported a “fight with knives” was taking place.

“He was in bed with his partner,” said Mr Pover.

The next day, on July 5, she made another hoax call and was arrested by police.

When asked for an explanation by officers, she reportedly said: “What am I supposed to do?

“People tell me things are going on and I'm concerned for my daughter.”

Peter Barnett, defending, said she had pleaded guilty to all charges and stressed that there had only been indirect contact with her ex-partner, not direct.

The lack of contact with her daughter had left her with mental health issues and turning to alcohol.

A former qualified nurse, she no longer worked and a mental health assessment showed she had “mild depressive symptoms”.

Magistrates urged her to engage with local mental health services.