Police discover large cannabis farm at Mickle Trafford

POLICE officers have discovered a large scale cannabis farm after executing a drugs warrant in Mickle Trafford.

The warrant was executed at a farm on Plemstall Lane in Chester at approximately 9am on Wednesday.

While carrying out a detailed search of the premises officers from Chester Local Policing discovered a significant quantity of cannabis plants.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Information we receive from members of the public is vital in helping us combat drug related crime and stop them from being sold on our streets. However, it doesn’t stop there, we still need the public’s help to find out who is responsible and for people to come forward with any information they have.

“We know the negative impact illegal drug use and supply can have in the local community and members of the public can rest assured that our efforts in tackling drug related crime will continue.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 180 of 2 August.