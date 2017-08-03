Police arrest second teenager in Ellesmere Port school arson investigation

A SECOND teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire at an Ellesmere Port School.

Homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled thefire n a disused building at St Saviour’s School in Seacombe Drive, Great Sutton, on Tuesday.

Police have launched an arson investigation and, on Tuesday, 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said today that a second boy, aged 15, had also been arrested.

Both teenagers are from the local area and have been released pending further enquiries.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene, which was secured by a police cordon.

A local community centre was opened to provide shelter for those who had been told to leave their homes.

There were no injuries or casualties and residents were allowed to return to their properties just after 10pm with advice to keep doors and windows closed throughout the night.

Steve Barnes, Cheshire West Group Manager from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Arson is a serious crime. With incidents like these it is only a matter of time before someone sustains serious injury or, worse, is killed. We work very closely with the police and other partner agencies to tackle this on-going issue of deliberate fires and this will continue, but we also need residents to be aware and help us where they can.

“Not only do these fires put the lives of firefighters at risk, they also cause considerable danger to the public because responding to incidents of arson could delay firefighters in getting to a real emergency.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101.