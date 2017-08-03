Ellesmere Port mum's £4.42 horse racing bet wins her £246,000

A single mum from Ellesmere Port has won £246,238 on the horses from a bet of £4.52.

The woman, in her 30s, is now looking to buy a house with her winnings after landing what bookies have called one of the best bets of the millennium.

Her bet had a total stake of just £4.42 but after correctly predicting 12/1, 50/1, 100/1 and 16/1 winners at Glorious Goodwood she can now look at properties in the region of £250,000.

She bet on Dark Red at 12/1, Breton rock at 50/1, 100/1 outsider The Childrens Trust, andEl Astronaute at 33/1.

If her last horse, Darkroom Angel, had romped home she would have been Cheshire's newest millionaire.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “Some of our racing traders have been in the game for forty years and none of them can remember such an astonishing bet that so nearly cost us a million.”