Chester Racecourse gears up for family fun day on Sunday

A BONANZA of racing, sport and family fun is set to take place at Chester Racecourse on Sunday (August 6).

Seven races will take place around the Roodee's one mile, one furlong track throughout the afternoon with the first at 2.05pm.

The 22nd annual Family Funday fixture, which is sponsored by MBNA, also brings athletes of a different kind to the Open Course, where a Festival of Football will unfold.

MBNA, in collaboration with long-standing partners Chester FC and Liverpool FC will be looking to revive one of the city’s ancient traditions and hosting a six-a-side knock-out junior tournament between races.

The tournament will see teams chosen in advance by Chester FC and Liverpool FC go head to head over the course of the afternoon, in a bid to be victorious.

Racegoers are encouraged to stand alongside Chester FC mascot Lupus and cheer on the competitors. Teams will be introduced at 1.20pm and the first game kicks off at 1.40pm.

Mark Elliott, director of Corporate Affairs at MBNA, said: “We’re delighted to be the title sponsors of the MBNA Family Funday, through our sponsorship of Chester Racecourse.

“With the support of our long-standing partners Liverpool FC and Chester FC, we’ll be bringing football back to the Roodee with some special football matches being played and other fun activities. At MBNA, we want to make good stuff happen for our customers, community and our colleagues and so we’re excited to be involved in this fantastic day out for families.”

Children – who are encouraged to wear their favourite team's kit - can take part in free football themed activities throughout the afternoon, including human table football, football darts, and penalty shoot-outs.

There will also be a face painter on hand and Diddikicks will be providing football coaching sessions for toddlers aged 18 months to five years old.

A limited number of official junior racecards will be available on the day, free with a purchase of an official Chester racecard – whilst stocks last.

Trampoline park Flip Out Chester will also be represented, providing extra fun for slightly older racegoers.

For more information visit www.chester-races.co.uk/news/mbna-family-funday-coming or www.chester-races.co.uk/racing/mbna-family-funday