400 families 'torn apart' by road accidents in Cheshire last year

FOUR hundred families across Cheshire have been “torn apart” by road traffic collisions in the past year.

The county police force has revealed figures at the start of National Road Victims month and has pledged to continue supporting people who have lost loved ones.

The month also focuses those who have suffered life-changing injuries following serious collisions.

Cheshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “Over the past year the lives of over 400 families have been torn apart as a result of collisions in Cheshire - 28 families are now without loved ones, while another 378 people are now living with serious injuries which will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“All of those affected – including their families - have been supported by a dedicated team of officers and staff here at Cheshire Police at some point during their life-changing journey.

“Whether that’s being supported by a family liaison officer helping to deal with their trauma; by our collision investigation team bringing offenders to justice; helping to achieve closure via our Restorative Justice team or being guided through the criminal justice system by Cheshire Cares – they will have all been touched at some point during their journeys.”

Cheshire has a dedicated team of 186 Roads Policing officers and 37 support staff who are responsible for policing over 4,200 miles of roads, including nearly 80 miles of motorway and more than 544 miles of A roads.

Over the past 12 months the team has dedicated all their time policing the streets of Cheshire, supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.

As well as looking back National Road Victims month also provides the opportunity for everyone to look forward and think about what they could do differently to help prevent a collision.

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire said: “Road safety forms part of my key policing priorities and reflecting upon those whose lives have been affected by serious collisions reinforces to me the importance of this issue.

“In my opinion just one fatal or serious collision is one too many, which is why I am committed to doing all that I can to make Cheshire’s roads safer for all of us. However, this is a journey that we must all take together.

“Everyone has a role to play, whether that’s ensuring we stay within the speed limit, leaving that phone call until you get home, parking your car on the car park rather than outside the school gates or joining your local speedwatch group – we can all do something to help improve road safety and help to reduce the number of families whose lives are shattered by collisions.”

As part of this month long the constabulary will look back at some of the collisions that have taken place over the past year to show the impact that they have had and highlight just some of the work undertaken by the devoted team of officers and staff at Cheshire Police.

To find out more visit the Cheshire police website or follow the @PoliceCheshire Twitter account and look out for the #NationalRoadVictimsMonth hashtag.