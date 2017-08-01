Chester nightclub closed after serious assault on premises

A nightclub in Chester has been forced to close following a serious assault on the premises.

The premises licence at Bar 6T9, a gay club, at 1 Boughton, was suspended on July 7 this year after police raised concerns it was “associated with serious crime and disorder”.

It came after a customer was left badly injured in an attack that was not reported to the police or ambulance services at the time.

Licensing chiefs at Cheshire West and Chester Council ordered the venue to close until its Licensing Act Sub Committee considers the case.

A crunch meeting is set to take place on Thursday this week to decide on the club’s future.

Members have a range of options from simply modifying the conditions of the current licence to revoking it completely.

The bar – also known as New York Bar – can open until 2am between Sunday and Wednesday and until 4am on Thursday to Saturday according to its current terms.

Outlining the reasons for the premises licence review, the council’s licensing team leader Peter Willett wrote: “The authority is aware of a serious assault that took place within the premises that resulted in serious injuries being inflicted on the victim.

“The poor management and apparent lack of appropriate control within the premises allowed the assault to take place. This was further compounded by the lack of action to report the assault to the police.”

He added that there had also been ‘no action taken to offer the appropriate care for the victim of the assault or obtain the medical attention that appears to have been required’.

Mr Willett suggested that if the licence is not revoked then the opening hours should be reduced and the designated premises supervisor removed from the venue.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, of Cheshire Police, listed a number a suggested amendments to the conditions of the premises licence.

They include: ensuring all door staff are registered, accredited, and wear high visibility clothing; keeping an incident book on site that can be scrutinised by the police and council; and ensuring a member of staff is operating CCTV equipment at all times the venue is open.

Ward councillor Martyn Delaney said he had spoken with a number of the club’s neighbours who say anti-social behaviour and noise from Bar 6T9 is causing them a serious headache.

He told the Leader yesterday: “I’m concerned the conditions of the licence aren’t being adhered to.

“The residents can hear disturbances at night and I’m told they’re losing sleep over it, which just isn’t on.”

Bar 6T9 has apologised to customers on its Facebook page, and stated a recent planned foam party had to be cancelled due to the closure.

On July 7 – after the licence was temporarily removed – the bar posted a message that read: “Unfortunately Bar 6T9 will be closed this weekend due to unforeseen circumstances which is beyond our control.

“Updates will be given as soon as we are given more information. We apologise for any inconvenience to our loyal customers that come and join us every weekend.”