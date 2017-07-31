Corrie star Ryan Thomas helps Greek restaurant celebrate its first birthday in Chester

GREEK was the word for Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and other VIP diners at the first birthday party of a popular Chester restaurant.

Olive Tree Brasserie on Watergate Street Row was fully booked on Thursday (July 27) night for the milestone event.

Influential bloggers, press and soap star Ryan – who is best known for his role as mechanic Jason Grimshaw – joined the celebrations, which included a four course meze menu.

Guests were entertained by live music from multi-talented performer Daniel Sings who played saxophone and guitar whilst diners sipped on Debina, the Greek answer to prosecco and champagne, and famous Greek beer Fix.

Owner Dean Wilson said: “From growing the business very organically in Lytham St Annes nine years ago, I always had a passion to get more people to taste what true modern Greek cuisine is. We opened a site in Preston and then Chester last year which was a very pivotal point in our journey.

“Chester has been a great city to showcase our new approach to Mediterranean food and we are proud to have become the go-to place for corporate lunches, family dinners and even special celebrations, no matter what time of year.

“We are thrilled so many loyal customers, friends and even new diners came to enjoy the celebrations with us - it marks the start of a very exciting year ahead.”

He has mapped out ambitious plans for the brand and will look to open a series of sites in the North West, before expanding Olive Tree Brasserie restaurants even further afield.

Dean, who personally develops all of the dishes on every menu, said: “There is a huge gap in the market in the North to introduce something contemporary when it comes to Greek cuisine - no more cliches, just displaying the great food this emerging country on the foodie scene in a stylish setting.

”We’re so proud of how successful Olive Tree Brasserie has been in Chester in the past year and we certainly want to continue that success both here and elsewhere.”