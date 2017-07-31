Boy, six, from Ellesmere Port, takes on the elements for charity

A SIX-year-old boy took on a gruelling challenge in the rain in aid of Chester-based charity that supports his little sister.

Jamie Hartley, of Ellesmere Port, conquered the ‘Radical Run’ assault course in Tatton Park, during which he had to overcome a series of obstacles along a course of 3km.

Jamie raised £560 for the charity Children Today, which provides grants for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities, including his younger sister Jessica.

The course was exclusively designed for youngsters aged five to 14 and, despite being one of the younger participants taking part, Jamie braved the bad weather to cross the finish line.

Jamie and Jessica’s mum Amanda said: “The rain was awful but Jamie just kept going! He wanted to raise £200 initially but has smashed his fundraising target now and we’ve all been truly blown away by the support of our friends and family.”

“Jamie has never done anything like this before, but taking part in this event was all his idea as he wanted to raise money to help Children Today support more children like his sister.”

Jamie's sister, four-year-old Jessica has been diagnosed, with an exceptionally rare genetic disorder.

Late last year, she received joint funding of more than £10,000 from Children Today and The Morgan Foundation to help pay for a floor ceiling lift at her home. This was needed to help make access around their home easier, as Jessica has extremely limited mobility.

Jamie is showing no signs of halting his fundraising efforts as he now wants to undertake a challenge for Children Today every year.

Children Today is reliant on voluntary donations to keep providing these grants and making a positive impact to the lives of children such as Jessica.

If you know a child that needs funding for a specialised piece of equipment, or would like to donate to Children Today, please visitor call on 01244 335622.