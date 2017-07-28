Terminally ill Ellesmere Port mum and family targeted by yobs in 'sickening vendetta' 

YOBS are putting an Ellesmere Port family through hell in an “incomprehensible and sickening vendetta”.

Natasha Burke, 25, who is terminally ill, has no idea why she, husband James and three-year-old disabled son Alfie are being singled out.

Since early May this year their home and property on Rugby Road have been targeted numerous times, culminating in acid being poured over their car, tyres being slashed and the bodywork scratched.

The most recent incident was on Monday morning when the louts tried to get inside the family’s garage.

Police are now urging anyone with information on the vandals’ identities to come forward.

Sgt Martin Campbell said: “I would appeal to the conscience of those who know the people responsible to contact police so that we can find the offenders and make this stop.

“It beggars belief that someone would target such a vulnerable family who are trying to get on with their lives as best they can despite the devastating challenges life is throwing at them.

“If you know something that could help us with our investigation, please contact police and tell them what you know so that we can find those responsible for this incomprehensible and sickening vendetta.”

Natasha is registered blind so she and Alfie need to travel to hospitals in Oswestry, Manchester, Liverpool and Clatterbridge. The family rely on their mobility car to get from site to site.

Sgt Campbell added: “Although the car which was damaged has been sanded down, the corrosive material is such that the metal continues to degrade and can’t be resprayed at this time.

“A rental car was provided but this continues to be damaged which has resulted in them being at risk of having their mobility car taken off them. This will massively impact on the family as they won’t be able to travel to their hospital appointments.”

Natasha’s husband James said: “My wife and son are both disabled. My son struggles to sleep at night and has to have medication to help him, but if the car alarm goes off or there is banging on the window or door or smashing of the window, it wakes him up. He’s up all night then and we can’t give him any more medication, so he misses school the next day as a result.

“Both my wife and son have to go to hospital in Manchester once a month and my wife has to go to Oswestry and Clatterbridge. We need the car, Manchester is 40 miles away, we’ll struggle if we have it taken off us.

“It’s costing us money because we have to claim for the damage, which means paying the excess. It’s a big hit on us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1086 of 13 July. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.