Wirral tribute to the 96 Hillsborough victims

THE 96 men, women and children who lost their lives at Hillsborough will be posthumously awarded the Freedom of Wirral at a special meeting of Wirral Council on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Later that day, we will also unveil a permanent memorial garden at Wallasey Town Hall, to those who died.

Created in partnership with The Hillsborough Family Support Group, and with all-Party support, the gardens will be a place of remembrance and reflection.

As well as commemorating those who died, they will also serve as a lasting tribute to the courage, dignity and tenacity of the families and their campaign for justice for their loved ones.

Margaret Aspinall, chairman of The Hillsborough Family Support Group, said: "It is so important that the 96 and the lessons of that terrible day are never forgotten. The freedom of the borough and the memorial garden will provide a lasting reminder for generations to come."

Cllr Phil Davies, Leader, Wirral Council, said: “These gardens will be dedicated to the memory of the 96 men, women and children, who went to a football match and never came home.

“They will also honour all those whose lives were changed forever almost 30 years ago, and salute the heroic struggle for truth, justice and accountability that continues to this day.”

Cllr Ann McLachlan, Mayor of Wirral, will be dedicating the gardens on September 15. She said: “It will be a proud and poignant occasion. Wirral has stood shoulder to shoulder with the Hillsborough families and our neighbours in Liverpool in their campaign. This seems like a fitting time for Wirral to pay this enduring tribute. The 96 will never be forgotten.”

The public will be welcome to attend the dedication of the gardens, from around 5.30pm. We will be announcing more details as we get nearer to September 15.