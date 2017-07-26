Shropshire coroner rules double A525 death as accident

The deaths of two men in a road traffic accident on the outskirts of Whitchurch will prompt new signs to be put up around the crash site.

Roy Ernest Bundy, 79, from Chester, was hit by Walter Stanley Dobrowolski’s motor bike outside Brook Villa in Broughall on March 21 earlier this year, with both men pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant Shropshire coroner Heath Westerman ruled their deaths were as the result of a road traffic accident at a resumed inquest in Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

Mr Bundy had been fishing with a close friend at a nearby lake when he tried to cross the road when Mr Dobrowolski, from Telford, hit him full on.

Ambulances were called to the scene but neither man survived the accident.

PC Neil Taylor, a road collision forensic officer, told the inquest that he did not feel Mr Dobrowolski was travelling at excessive speed when the two collided.

But he also felt that Mr Bundy’s view of the oncoming road may have be blocked by hedges, or that he simply misjudged the distance between him and the motorbike when he stepped out onto the road.

PC Taylor told the inquest he had recommended that signage should be put up to warn both pedestrians and drivers and that he has been reassured the signs will be put in place.

He also also recommended the fishing lake, which is private, should do some remedial work to improve visibility.

He added that Mr Bundy was possibly halfway across the road when he was struck on his right-hand side by Mr Dobrowolski, and was projected 23 metres on the road.

Passing motorists tried to give first aid and called the emergency services.

Mr Bundy’s widow Frida was at the inquest and she described her husband – a former butcher and distribution – as a strong man who had some health problems in recent years, but had little mobility issues.

She added that she initially did not want to let police in and heard what they said as this was ‘history repeating’ following the death of their son Stephen in a road traffic accident, when he was killed by a drunk driver.