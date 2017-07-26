Handbridge woman fined for dumping 17 bags of rubbish in neighbour's garden

A SNEAKY fly-tipper has been fined £1,660 for dumping 17 bags of rubbish in a neighbour’s garden.

Samantha Elizabeth Crawford, of Meadow Place, Handbridge, was successfully prosecuted by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC).

An investigation was started in April 2016 when the householder returned from a weekend away to find the bags had been left in the passageway of his property to the side of the garage.

The council’s regulatory services officers then examined the bags and recovered six pieces of evidence.

Despite two letters requesting an interview as well as visits to her home, Crawford, 42, failed to respond or engage with the officers.

She was brought before Chester Magistrates Court on Monday, where she received a fine of £660 for the fly-tipping offence.

Crawford was also ordered to pay costs of £940 and a victim surcharge of £60.

She did not attend court and has 28 days to pay.

It reportedly costs the council almost £600,000 a year to clear litter in the Northwich, Ellesmere Port and

Chester areas.

CWaC’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “Following on from previous successful prosecutions, hopefully this case will act as a deterrent to potential offenders and make them think twice before fly-tipping any waste.

“Sadly, some people still think they can dispose of rubbish wherever they want, causing problems for residents and draining council services.

“The message is clear… Fly-tippers beware.

“We will do all we can to track you down and make sure you pay for what you have done.”

l Anyone who discovers illegal tipping of waste or sees it being tipped can report it 24 hours a day on the council’s website (search ‘fly-tipping’) on the Your Streets website (www.westcheshireyour streets.co.uk), via Twitter (@Go_Cheshirewest), or in person at any of the council’s Customer Service Centres.