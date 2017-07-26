Charity day planned for brave Lache toddler Erinn Taylor who is fighting leukemia

A community is rallying round to support a toddler with leukemia.

Erinn Taylor, of Lache, Chester, is fighting the disease like a ‘super hero’, friends say.

Now a fundraising event has been organised for the two-year-old on Saturday, August 19, at Lache Community Centre, running from 12-4pm.

The big day is being planned by family friend Tammy Wallace, who said: “Erinn is very close to my heart as is her family, so I’d like as much support from the community and anyone willing to help.

“I’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped with my event. So far I’m very grateful to the community for coming together.

“I’m very proud of Lache and the surrounding areas.”

Erinn was diagnosed last December with a type of acute myeloid leukaemia normally found in older people.

Just after Christmas, the youngster began chemotherapy treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and by April she had fought the leukemia off.

Erinn then underwent a bone marrow transplant and hope was raised when her condition went into remission. But earlier this month her consultant confirmed the worst fears of her parents, Jodie and Chris, – the leukemia had returned.

Tammy will have her hair shaved off on the day of the fundraiser in support of Erinn.

Dee 106.3 radio station and Chester the Cat will also be in attendance, along with representatives from Chester FC’s Community Trust. There will also be a disco, bouncy castle, face painting, raffle, cake stall and other fun attractions.

All proceeds will go to Erinn and her family.