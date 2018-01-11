New stage musical based on iconic 1960s Cliff Richard movie is coming to Storyhouse

A BRAND new stage musical based on the iconic 1960s film Summer Holiday starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows is coming to Storyhouse in Chester.

Summer Holiday includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics.

The famous red double-decker bus will be stopping off at Storyhouse this autumn to entertain Chester audiences from Tuesday, September 11, to Saturday, September 15.

Tickets are on sale now.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece. Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother.

The hit-filled musical features many of the biggest songs from the 1960s, including In the Country, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones, On the Beach and, of course, the title hit song, Summer Holiday.

Tickets range from £20.50 to £39.50 and are available from storyhouse.com, the box office on 01244 409 113, or in person at the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse in Hunter Street.