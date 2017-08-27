Councillor visits Frodsham to listen to concerns over poor maintenance of town's public spaces

A COUNCIL cabinet memeber visited Frodsham to listen to concerns about the poor maintenance of public spaces in the town.

Cheshire West and Chester Cabinet Member for Environment Cllr Karen Shore visited the Saltworks area of the town on Monday.

She met with Frodsham Town Council Chair Cllr Judith Critchley and Waterside ward member Cllr Mallie Poulton.

The visit was in response to an invitation from Cllr Poulton at the last meeting of the Town Council, attended by Cllr Shore, where Frodsham councillors expressed concerns about poor maintenance of public spaces, street cleaning and bin emptying around Saltworks and elsewhere in the town.

The Town Council said the meeting had been constructive and town councillors are looking forward to working with her in future.