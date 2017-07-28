Zumba helps Frodsham woman dance her way to losing 10 stone

A FRODSHAM woman shed half her body weight after dancing off more than ten stones.

Bev Carter, 36, weighed more than 19 and a half stone when she took up Zumba. Since then she has lost more than ten stone, transforming from a size 24 to a healthier, happier size 12, and feels like a new woman.

Bev, who is mum to Ella, 10, and George, seven, said: “I am defintiely more active now and feel more fit and healthy, which helps when running after the children.

“I used to have aching feet and knees at the end of the day but that doesn't happen anymore.

“Physically I look very different, there was an amusing occasion in Chester city centre when someone accused my lovely husband of having an affair only for the lady to realise mid sentence that he was holding hands with me!

“I had lots of fun purchasing clothes in smaller dress sizes, and receiving compliments about my new figure. But more importantly than any changes in my physical wardrobe, mentally, I began to wear my skin with gratitude rather than self loathing.”

Bev says that people are always asking her to tell them her “weightloss secret”.

She has become a fitness instructor to help others and has also been invited to talk to teenagers at Warrington Sixth Form College.

She added: “As I continued to attend Zumba fitness classes, each week I found that I started to move more easily. I was possibly the biggest person in the room, but I was pretty sure that nobody cared. Through these classes I started to learn that beauty is generous, there's no one size fits all. There was a whole array of body shapes moving, shimmying, shaking and giggling. Zumba isn't about size it's about energy, feeling free and letting go of your body hang ups. With this shift in mindset, dieting, and the regular calorie killing work outs, I soon found weight loss a lot easier. I started seeing results.”

“So my secret can't really be condensed to one thing, but if someone is really wondering where to start, I suggest finding something that makes you happier with your body, something that makes you feel strong and beautiful! For me that's Zumba fitness, which is why I've become an instructor, hoping to inspire others. I know what it's like to enter a fitness class full of fear and trepidation, which is why I'm committed to doing everything I can to make people feel at ease.”

Bev leads classes with fellow Zumba Instructor Network member Stella Hughes, every Thursday, 7-8pm, at Frodsham Manor House, Langdale Way.

The pair are also planning to launch Zumba classes for children from next month.

Bev added: “Zumba Kids is all about establishing happy and healthy attitudes in young people, we get them moving through weekly energetic, play and dance parties.

“Together, Stella and I are hoping to make a real impact on our local area, showing people that exercise can be fun as well as effective!”

For more information visit facebook.com/stellabevzumba or stellabevzumba.co.uk