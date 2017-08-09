Former Frodsham mayor represented town at Liverpool Pride celebration

FORMER mayor Mallie Poulton represented Frodsham Town Council at the Liverpool Pride celebration.

The festival took place in the city on the weekend of July 29 and 30 in the St George's Quarter of the city.

The Waterside councillor said: “It was a pleasure to attend Liverpool Pride on Saturday and, representing the Children’s Society, the Family Day on Sunday.

“It was great that I could represent our very inclusive council.”