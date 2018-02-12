Rugby round-up: Wirral beaten again but Ellesmere Port 2nds secure impressive win

Wirral let a 26-point lead slip at Sandal as the hosts produced a stunning second half comeback to win 33-26.

The visitors appeared to be cruising after running in three first-half tries in addition to two successful penalties to put themselves 26-0 ahead at half time.

But a Lazarus-like second half resurrection saw Sandal quickly set about reducing the deficit with tries from Steve Nolson and Jack Townend.

Forward Alex Edler then powered across the whitewash for a converted score that brought the hosts to within seven points of Wirral.

The visitors’ defensive frailties were then ruthlessly exposed again as Townend spotted a gap in their defence and sprang clear for his second try of the contest.

Greg Wood's successful conversion restored parity on the hour mark before Luke Norbury scored the winning try by taking the line of least resistance under the posts by trucking over the defender to score.

A third successive defeat leaves Wirral sixth in the Northern Premier Division and 18 points adrift of the promotion places.

They return to action at Ilkley on February 17.

Ellesmere Port firsts were without a game with Mossley Hill pulling out of the league, so attentions turned to Port’s seconds who ran out 30-5 winners against Port Sunlight.

Port started where they had finished in an 11-try demolition of Helsby last weekend as Lee Pearson fed Harry King for the opener.

Man of the match Ben Charlton had Port on the front foot as Pearson drove in from 10 yards. From the next reset Rhys Mackie grabbed a third try for the rampant hosts.

Scott Ward nearly followed suit with a chip and run, before Pearsons grabbed his second and then a third of his day after dominant work by the pack inside the opposition 22.

Sunlight registered a try of their own but Pearson wrapped up victory with his fourth score. Port seconds head to Prenton next week, while the firsts now enter the second round play-offs alongside the top five teams in their own league and the top four in Cheshire South Lancs Three North. Their first game is at home to Disbury-based Old Bedians on February 24.