Foodie Weekender event comes to Ellesmere Port's Coliseum Shopping Park over August bank holiday weekend

Food fans will be able to get stuck in to a host of delicious dishes this August Bank Holiday at Coliseum Shopping Park’s Foodie Weekender event in Ellesmere Port

The three-day event dedicated to family fun - Foodie Weekender - is taking place from Saturday until Monday, from 10am-5pm each day.

Over the course of the culinary festivities, shoppers will be able to indulge in a variety of cuisine at a selection of food stalls, as well as free activities and entertainment for little ones to enjoy at the specially erected tipi by All About ME marquees and events.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We are very excited to welcome the Foodie Weekender to Coliseum Shopping Park.

"It will bring a real festival element to the current retail offering, as well as providing a great attraction for our shoppers to come and enjoy."

Throughout the weekend visitors can choose from sizzling sausages from the Gourmet Sausage Box, the best of British BBQ-ing from Smohk and Mischief, experience the perfect stone-baked pizza at the Amore Pizza stall, washed down by a cup of steaming hot coffee at Banger and Bean.

To cater for the sweeter tooth there will be the Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream van, serving up luxury flavoured ice cream or Mr Whippy for the younger customers.

Adding an element of theatre to the event, there will be chefs on stilts making their way round meeting and greeting the people of Ellesmere Port.

Angela Atkinson, owner of Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream Van, said; “This is our first visit to Coliseum Shopping Park, and we are very much looking forward to being part of the long weekend fun.

“The Foodie Weekender is offering a fantastic variety of attractions, with an excellent selection of top food and beverage stalls all of which showcase the best in culinary expertise, the area has to offer,” said Angela. “Customers will be able to enjoy our huge range of different flavours of ice-cream, so do come along and try them out - our favourite is salted caramel.”

For more information on all that’s going on at Foodie Weekender please go to www.coliseumshoppingpark.com