South Wirral Standard: Full list of pick-up point locations to grab your free Standard

THERE are hundreds of outlets where you can pick up a copy of the South Wirral Standard; close to home, close to work, close to your leisure interests.

If you are not able to get out to collect a copy of the Standard, and would still like to continue to have the newspaper delivered to your door, please register your interest by contacting our distribution department on 01352 707745 or e-mail dave.hughes@nwn.co.uk

The South Wirral Standard is now available to pick up from the following locations:

ELLESMERE PORT EDITION

CH1

Booker Wholesale, Chester Gates, Dunkirk

Ice Cream Backford Belles, Chester Road, Chester

CH2

Duke Of Wellington, Marsh Lane, Elton

Elton Booze, Unit 3 Ince Lane, Elton

Hungry Horse, The Rake, Ellesmere Port

Thornton Science Park, Pool Lane, Ince

CH65

Asda, Wellington Road, Ellesmereport

British Heart Foundation, 17 Marina Walk, Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port Library, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port Market, Market Square, Ellesmere Port

Mccoll'S, 15 Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port

Mecca Bingo, 49 Marina Dr, Ellesmere Port

National Milk Bar, 54 Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port

Fagans Café Ellesmere Por, 5 Evans Business Park, North Rd

Vauxhall Motor, Hooton House, North Rd

Ellesmere Port Conservative Club, 73 Church St, Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port Motor Auct, Merseyton Rd, Portside North Docks

Hollymere Care Home, New Grosvenor Rd, Ellesmere Port

The Fun Factory Ellesmere, Unit 1+2, Merseyton Road

Cook Street Cafe, 123 Station Rd, Ellesmere Port

Gerrards Flower Shop, 24 Cambridge Rd, Ellesmere Port

Hair Port, 88 Station Rd, Ellesmere Port

JYSK Furniture Store, 2Westminster Retail Park, Station Rd

National Waterways Museum, S Pier Rd, Ellesmere Port

Bargain Booze, 58 Milton Rd, Ellesmere Port

Carol Annes florist, Unit 9 telford road, Ellesmere Port

M Cook, 65 Milton Rd, Ellesmere Port

McColl's, 33 Wolverham Rd, Ellesmere Port

Bargain Booze, 138 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Co-op, 5-7 Woodlands Rd, Whitby

Coppermine Creamery, 14 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Costcutters, 243 whitby road, Ellesmere Port

CSS Carpets & Flooring, 1A Woodland Rd, Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Port Hospital, 114 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Ellesmere Service Centre, 179 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Headquarters, 2B Woodland Rd, Ellesmere Port

Ross Care Mobility Shop, 140 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

The Salvation Army, Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port

Vapour-Hut, 243 Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port

Whitby Group Practice, Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Whitby Sports & Social Club, Dunkirk Ln, Chester Road

Wm Morrison, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port

Costcutters, 213a pooltown rd, Ellesmere Port

John Tate Garage, Pooltown Rd, Ellesmere Port

May Ann Unique Design, 1 Pooltown Rd, Ellesmere Port

Aaron Court Care Home, 190 Princes Rd, Ellesmere Port

Barbara's Hair Salons, 75 Oldfield Rd, Ellesmere Port

Express Cafe, 38 Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port

Labour Social Club, Flatt La, Ellesmere Port

News & Wine, 7 Victoria Road, Ellesmere Port

The Lunchbox Cafe & Take-, Regent St, Ellesmere Port

Blooming Lovely, 29 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Blue Planet Aquarium, Kinsey Rd, Cheshire Oaks

Cheshire Oaks Visitor Centre, Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port

Costa Coffee, Coliseum Shopping Pk, Elelsmereport

Costa Coffee, Cheshire Oaks, Elelsmereport

Holly Rose Florist, 39 Underwood Road, Whitby

HSS Hire, 65 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Hungry Horse, 12 Colisreum Way, Ellesmere Port

J D's Sandwich Bar, 21 Chester Road, Whitby

Ohri Stores, 4 Bunbury Green, Ellesmere Port

Old Hall Farm, Kinsey Road, Ellesmereport

Pernickety Hair Co, 49 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Rainbow Balloons, 17 Chester Road, Whitby

Sainsbury Stores, Kinsey Road, Little Sutton

Shoppers, 2 West Road, Ellesmere Port

Stanney Grange Community, Alnwick Drive, Ellesmere Port

Supermarket, 41 Underwood Drive, Ellesmere Port

The Community Support Shop, 35 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Tillymints Hair Studio, 37 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

CH66

Core Fitness Centre, Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port

Debonair, 12 Overpool Rd, Ellesmere Port

Drury's Butchers, 24A Overpool Road, Overpool

Gilliano's, 1A Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port

MHA Mayfields Care Home &, Naylor Crescent, Ellesmere Port

Overpool Community Centre, Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port

Overpool Sub Post Office, 32 Overpool Road, Overpool

Rossmore Express, 14 Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port

Sandwich Express, 26 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port

Simply The Best Florist, 5 Rivacre Road, Overpool

The Caramel Stores, 18 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port

BP Strawberry Service Sta, Whitby Roundabout, South Wirral

Martins, 10 Hope Farm Rd, Ellesmere Port

Port Wines, 11 Hope Farm Rd, Ellesmere Port

The Groves Sports & Socia, Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Evolution, 82 Old Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Great Sutton Garage, 65 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

Jayz, 1 Whetstone Hey, Ellesmere Port

Little Sutton Convenience, 385 Chester Rd, Lt Sutton

M Cook Bookmakers, Thelwall Rd, Ellesmere Port

McColl's, 58-62 Old Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

One Stop, 10 Thelwell Road, Great Sutton

Smithy Court, Smithy Ln, Great Sutton

The Barbers, 4 Whetstone Hey, Ellesmere Port

The Flower House, 361 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port

The Hospice Of The Good S, 400 Sutton Way, Ellesmere Port

The Wheatsheaf, 43 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port

Whetstone Hey Care Home, Old Chester Road, Ellesmere Port

Bargain Booze, 61 Gleneagles Rd, Ellesmere Port

Cheshire Yeoman, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port

Sutton Dental Practice, 7-13 Black Lion Lane, Ellesmere Port

BROMBOROUGH EDITION

Gala Bingo, Welton Road, Croft Business Pk

Asda, Welton Rd, Croft Business Park

Brombrough Dental Prractice, 61 Woodyear Rd, Brombrough

Eastham Practice, 47 Bridle Road, Eastham

Alcatraz Barbers, Acre Lane, Brombrough

Allport Dentist, 75 Allport Road, Brombrough

Brombrough Library, Allport Ln, Brombrough

Delamere Centre, Delamere Avenue, Eastham

Eastham Centre Wirral Evolutions, Eastham Rake, Brombrough

Eastham Library, Mill Park Dr, Eastham

NESTON & HESWALL EDITION