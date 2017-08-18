South Wirral Standard: Full list of pick-up point locations to grab your free Standard
THERE are hundreds of outlets where you can pick up a copy of the South Wirral Standard; close to home, close to work, close to your leisure interests.
If you are not able to get out to collect a copy of the Standard, and would still like to continue to have the newspaper delivered to your door, please register your interest by contacting our distribution department on 01352 707745 or e-mail dave.hughes@nwn.co.uk
The South Wirral Standard is now available to pick up from the following locations:
ELLESMERE PORT EDITION
CH1
Booker Wholesale, Chester Gates, Dunkirk
Ice Cream Backford Belles, Chester Road, Chester
CH2
Duke Of Wellington, Marsh Lane, Elton
Elton Booze, Unit 3 Ince Lane, Elton
Hungry Horse, The Rake, Ellesmere Port
Thornton Science Park, Pool Lane, Ince
CH65
Asda, Wellington Road, Ellesmereport
British Heart Foundation, 17 Marina Walk, Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Library, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Market, Market Square, Ellesmere Port
Mccoll'S, 15 Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port
Mecca Bingo, 49 Marina Dr, Ellesmere Port
National Milk Bar, 54 Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port
Fagans Café Ellesmere Por, 5 Evans Business Park, North Rd
Vauxhall Motor, Hooton House, North Rd
Ellesmere Port Conservative Club, 73 Church St, Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Motor Auct, Merseyton Rd, Portside North Docks
Hollymere Care Home, New Grosvenor Rd, Ellesmere Port
The Fun Factory Ellesmere, Unit 1+2, Merseyton Road
Cook Street Cafe, 123 Station Rd, Ellesmere Port
Gerrards Flower Shop, 24 Cambridge Rd, Ellesmere Port
Hair Port, 88 Station Rd, Ellesmere Port
JYSK Furniture Store, 2Westminster Retail Park, Station Rd
National Waterways Museum, S Pier Rd, Ellesmere Port
Bargain Booze, 58 Milton Rd, Ellesmere Port
Carol Annes florist, Unit 9 telford road, Ellesmere Port
M Cook, 65 Milton Rd, Ellesmere Port
McColl's, 33 Wolverham Rd, Ellesmere Port
Bargain Booze, 138 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Co-op, 5-7 Woodlands Rd, Whitby
Coppermine Creamery, 14 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Costcutters, 243 whitby road, Ellesmere Port
CSS Carpets & Flooring, 1A Woodland Rd, Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Port Hospital, 114 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Ellesmere Service Centre, 179 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Headquarters, 2B Woodland Rd, Ellesmere Port
Ross Care Mobility Shop, 140 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
The Salvation Army, Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port
Vapour-Hut, 243 Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port
Whitby Group Practice, Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Whitby Sports & Social Club, Dunkirk Ln, Chester Road
Wm Morrison, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port
Costcutters, 213a pooltown rd, Ellesmere Port
John Tate Garage, Pooltown Rd, Ellesmere Port
May Ann Unique Design, 1 Pooltown Rd, Ellesmere Port
Aaron Court Care Home, 190 Princes Rd, Ellesmere Port
Barbara's Hair Salons, 75 Oldfield Rd, Ellesmere Port
Express Cafe, 38 Whitby Rd, Ellesmere Port
Labour Social Club, Flatt La, Ellesmere Port
News & Wine, 7 Victoria Road, Ellesmere Port
The Lunchbox Cafe & Take-, Regent St, Ellesmere Port
Blooming Lovely, 29 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Blue Planet Aquarium, Kinsey Rd, Cheshire Oaks
Cheshire Oaks Visitor Centre, Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port
Costa Coffee, Coliseum Shopping Pk, Elelsmereport
Costa Coffee, Cheshire Oaks, Elelsmereport
Holly Rose Florist, 39 Underwood Road, Whitby
HSS Hire, 65 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Hungry Horse, 12 Colisreum Way, Ellesmere Port
J D's Sandwich Bar, 21 Chester Road, Whitby
Ohri Stores, 4 Bunbury Green, Ellesmere Port
Old Hall Farm, Kinsey Road, Ellesmereport
Pernickety Hair Co, 49 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Rainbow Balloons, 17 Chester Road, Whitby
Sainsbury Stores, Kinsey Road, Little Sutton
Shoppers, 2 West Road, Ellesmere Port
Stanney Grange Community, Alnwick Drive, Ellesmere Port
Supermarket, 41 Underwood Drive, Ellesmere Port
The Community Support Shop, 35 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Tillymints Hair Studio, 37 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
CH66
Core Fitness Centre, Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port
Debonair, 12 Overpool Rd, Ellesmere Port
Drury's Butchers, 24A Overpool Road, Overpool
Gilliano's, 1A Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port
MHA Mayfields Care Home &, Naylor Crescent, Ellesmere Port
Overpool Community Centre, Rivacre Rd, Ellesmere Port
Overpool Sub Post Office, 32 Overpool Road, Overpool
Rossmore Express, 14 Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port
Sandwich Express, 26 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port
Simply The Best Florist, 5 Rivacre Road, Overpool
The Caramel Stores, 18 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port
BP Strawberry Service Sta, Whitby Roundabout, South Wirral
Martins, 10 Hope Farm Rd, Ellesmere Port
Port Wines, 11 Hope Farm Rd, Ellesmere Port
The Groves Sports & Socia, Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Evolution, 82 Old Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Great Sutton Garage, 65 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
Jayz, 1 Whetstone Hey, Ellesmere Port
Little Sutton Convenience, 385 Chester Rd, Lt Sutton
M Cook Bookmakers, Thelwall Rd, Ellesmere Port
McColl's, 58-62 Old Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
One Stop, 10 Thelwell Road, Great Sutton
Smithy Court, Smithy Ln, Great Sutton
The Barbers, 4 Whetstone Hey, Ellesmere Port
The Flower House, 361 Chester Rd, Ellesmere Port
The Hospice Of The Good S, 400 Sutton Way, Ellesmere Port
The Wheatsheaf, 43 Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port
Whetstone Hey Care Home, Old Chester Road, Ellesmere Port
Bargain Booze, 61 Gleneagles Rd, Ellesmere Port
Cheshire Yeoman, Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port
Sutton Dental Practice, 7-13 Black Lion Lane, Ellesmere Port
