Couple organise three events for youth activity club

AN ELLESMERE Port couple organised three fundraising events to support a youth club for disabled children.

Clare Powell and partner Danny Haldon wanted to support Buzz, a youth club attended by their daughter Keira, aged nine, that holds weekly activities and organises days out during the school holidays.

The first event was coffee morning at Flatt Lane Community Centre Ellesmere Port with cakes, a bouncy castle, and Paw Patrol mascots, that raised £500.

The next event was a charity night at Old Wirral Hundred that included a hotwings eating challenge and entertainment from singer Sarah Kincey. A raffle raised £1,800.

A fun afternoon at Great Sutton Village Hall raised £1,000. It included a bouncy castle, horse rides, tombola, stalls and another raffle.

Clare said: “This has been exhausting but worth every minute of it.

“I would like to thank all my family and friends that helped and supporting us, and all the companies and businesses that donated.”