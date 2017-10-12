First Days At School 2017: List of schools involved in Chester Leader's picture pull-out on Monday

Don't miss your brilliant First Days At School bumper picture pull-out inside the Monday, October 16 edition of the Chester Leader.
The pull-out contains dozens of first classroom pictures from primary schools across Chester and west Cheshire.
See your cherub's first classroom piccie and don't forget to pick up extra copies for grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents and even the neighbours.
Here is a list of confirmed schools for First Days At School:
- Abbey Gate College
- Abbey Gate Prep School
- Acresfield
- Alvanley - Helsby
- Arches Blacon
- Ashley Hayes
- Barrow
- Belgrave
- Boughton Heath
- Blue Coat
- Cherry Grove
- Clutton
- Dee Point Blacon
- Dee Banks
- Duddon St Peter's
- Eccleston
- Elton
- Farndon
- Firs
- Guilden Sutton
- Highfield
- Hillside - Helsby
- Hoole C of E
- Hornsmill - Helsby
- Huxley
- Huntington
- J H Godwin
- Kings
- Kelsall
- Lache
- Manley – Helsby
- Manor House- Frodsham
- Mickle Trafford
- Newton
- Oldfield
- Overleigh St Mary's
- Saughall
- St Clare's
- St Oswald's
- St Lukes's RC Frodsham
- St Martin's
- St Theresa's Blacon
- St Werburgh's and St Columbas
- Saighton
- Tarvin
- Tattonhall Park
- Upton Heath
- Upton Mill View
- Upton Westlea
- University Free school
- Utkinson St Paul's
- Waverton
- Weaver Vale – Frodsham
